SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is working on cleaning up a minor sewage spill that occurred on July 20 at 301 Eisenhower Dr.

According to city officials, the spill was a result of a force main break on Lift Station #47. About 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled before the break was repaired.

State Environmental Protection Division guidelines consider this spill minor because it was under 10,000 gallons.

the City says they are sending out notifications through a news release and area signage.

All agencies, Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Health Department and the City of Savannah Office of Marketing & Communications, were notified following state guidelines.