City of Jesup, police chief accused in sexual harassment lawsuit

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Jesup’s police chief has been suspended after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him and the city.

The complaint, made by three former female employees, claims Chief Mike Lane subjected them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touchings.” It details several alleged instances of the chief pressuring employees to have sex.

The lawsuit also seeks damages from Lane and the city on sex discrimination.

On Wednesday, the city released a public statement saying Lane had been suspended and actions were being taken to permanently relieve him of duties.

“The Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Jesup appreciate the trust placed in us by our citizens,” the statement reads, in part. “We practice continuous improvement for the betterment of the City and will never stop asking ourselves how we can improve.”

The city says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.