HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police Chief Lloyd Slater unveiled the Hinesville Police Department’s new app at a City Council meeting, the app’s functions are designed to provide transparency to residents.

“It’s still new. But we’re optimistic about it,” Slater explained. “This is just the first step, it has a great deal of potential behind it and we’re looking forward to that.”

The app is intended to serve as a way for Hinesville residents to stay up to date with the police department. Chief Slater takes pride in helping Thepoliceapp.com come up with the app design.

He says although other law enforcement agencies have apps, this one is unique.

“In order for the average person to be attracted to this app, it’s going to need to have a little bit more than the ability to receive police notifications. So we’ve included a number of features that we think will attract people,” said Slater.

In just a few clicks, residents will have access to things like traffic updates, missing person reports and the sex offender registry. It also provides access to city codes and community information. You can even pay traffic tickets and submit crime tips through the app.

Slater told News 3, “What we’ve done with our app is increased its utility. Not only does this app provide notifications, it involves the community a little bit more.”

They have been working on the app since September, it was rolled out in late May.

Taxpayers did not have to pay for this app to be funded — it was paid for with seized proceeds from drug arrests.