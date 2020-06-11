City leaders address police brutality and public safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People across the country are calling for actions to be taken to prohibit and prevent police brutality. Savannah’s city leader’s Thursday work session will focus on how they plan to review police policies, address public safety concerns, and end gun violence.

Mayor Van Johnson said Savannah is accepting the “My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Pledge” to focus on “building safe and supportive communities” for African American boys and young men. The alliance calls on mayors across the country to review polices and reform their police departments.

The Savannah Police Department are also committing to take part in a new campaign called “8 Can’t Wait,”—adopting the following eight policies to reduce the use of deadly force in the field:

SPD Responds to "8 Can't Wait" Campaign

Ban chokeholds and strangle holds

Neither technique is allowed by SPD policy.

Require de-escalation training

All officers are trained in verbal and physical de-escalation training.

Require a warning before shooting

SPD policy states, “A verbal warning will be issued prior to the discharge of a firearm, if practical.”

Exhaust all other means before shooting

Officers receive training in verbal de-escalation and conflict resolution and are required to use the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary.

Duty to intervene

Any officer present and observing another officer using force that is clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to do so, intercede. SPD policy also requires that an officer who observes another employee using force that is beyond reasonable under the circumstances promptly report those observations to a supervisor.

The SPD Oath of Office, Ethics and Conduct Policy states “any employee that observes serious misconduct will take appropriate action to cause the misconduct to immediately cease regardless of rank.”

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

An Officer WILL NOT discharge a firearm at the occupants of a vehicle (moving or stationary) or from a moving vehicle, except in self-defense or the

defense of another.

defense of another. Officers WILL NOT discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

Require use of force continuum

SPD does not follow a specific continuum for use of physical force as Officers are to operate under state and Federal law which is defined as, “a reasonable amount force and/or minimum amount of force to affect the arrest.”

Require comprehensive reporting

After any use of force by a member of the department, a supervisor shall be notified, and it shall be documented promptly. All use of force incidents are reviewed by a Precinct Commander or above.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee said officers actions need to be addressed and outdated policies need to be eliminated.

“The actions of the Minnesota police officer were absolutely disgusting. It’s ridiculous that a person like that would wear a badge and quote serve his community, cause that’s not serving the community what he did. What he did was further drive a wedge between the police and the public, and honestly the police are the public and the public are the police. The police work for the people,” Purtee said.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter tweeted the following statement on Wednesday:

SPD regularly evaluates policies & procedures to align them with 21st-century policing practices, community expectations and our dept's mission values. With those considerations in mind, SPD has suspended training and use of the Bilateral Neck Restraint Technique.

Purtee said the city has received countless emails asking them to defund the SPD. City leaders said they believe reforming police policies is a more effective focus—pointing to law enforcement’s role to protect but to also serve as first responders.