Citizens assisted in armed robbery arrest, Savannah Police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the help of two citizens, a man accused of robbing a woman in downtown Savannah on Monday has been arrested.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 10:30 a.m. a suspect, identified as Jeffery Williams, approached an adult female in the area of Drayton and Bryan streets. Claiming to be armed, he took a bag that she was carrying that contained cash and then fled to the Congress and Lincoln streets area.

SPD says two men heard the woman involved in the incident screaming and they ran after Williams. The men were able to catch him and hold him until officers arrived.

“The Savannah Police Department does not encourage citizens engaging with potentially armed suspects, but is appreciative of their assistance in today’s arrest,” the department stated. “All citizens who witness a potential crime are encouraged to call 911 immediately.”

Williams was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and charged with armed robbery.