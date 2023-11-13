MILLWOOD, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, Nov. 13, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said investigators have successfully identified the remains of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in Ware County on Dec. 21, 1988, as Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom and have arrested 2 people in her death.

Evelyn Odom who is also known as Zmecca Luciana, 56, of Albany, Ga. and Ulyster Sanders, 61, also of Albany were arrested and charged with felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery with family violence, concealing a death and conspiracy to cancel the death of another person.

Kenyatta’s body was found in a container encased in concrete. Evidence found near the child’s body connected the little girl to Albany.

Investigators began genome sequencing to identify Kenyatta in 2019. Genealogists were able to determine that a certain family in Albany was potentially related to the little girl. Following a news story on the unknown child in 2022, investigators were given a tip from a community member which eventually led to the two’s arrest. According to investigators, Ulyster was dating and living with Evelyn, the little girl’s mother, when Kenyatta was killed.

Both suspects were arrested without incident on Nov. 9.