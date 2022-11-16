BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A child was seriously injured in a crash in Burton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) said two cars collided in a head on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Two children were in a sedan, but only one was seriously injured.

BFD said the child is potentially critically inquired. Firefighters don’t believe the kids were properly buckled.

The injuries to the others is unknown but no one else was taken to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.