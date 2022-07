EFFINGHAM, Ga (WSAV) — A child was killed in a deadly fire that took place Tuesday morning in Effingham County.

According to the Effingham County Fire Department, a fire broke out in a residential home off McCall Road this morning claiming the life of a child.

Three other children safely made it outside the burning home, but one of the adults was flown to Augusta to receive further treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as we gather more details.