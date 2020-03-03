Child found, law enforcement searching woods for Liberty Co. woman

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a woman in a wooded area off of Briar Bay Road in Riceboro.

Authorities say Mandy Morehouse, 32, is believed to have driven her vehicle into a ditch on the roadway. She and her 8-year-old daughter apparently left the vehicle and began walking into the woods until Morehouse became unresponsive.

Sikes said the young girl left her mother and went looking for help. She was found around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and is believed to have been wandering the woods for the past two days.

The sheriff said the girl had some scratches and ticks but was otherwise OK.

The search continues for Morehouse, who is described as a white woman, about 5’3” and 149 lbs.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Long County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search. The Coastal Courier reports the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Long County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Midway Police Department and a helicopter from Chatham County are involved in the search.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine