Savannah Police: 8-year-olds find loaded gun near church in Midtown park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two 8-year-old boys found a loaded pistol as they were walking through one Savannah’s Midtown parks over the weekend, according to a police report.

An officer with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) was dispatched to Nathanael Greene Park around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a found firearm, the incident report detailed.

The officer said a mom told them that her 8-year-old son found a gun near a rope fence bordering the park and the parking lot of a church.

There is a grass parking lot located on the corner of Bull and E. 56th streets across from Life Church at Ardsley Park.

The mom told the officer her son touched the gun, along with a father and his 8-year-old son who were with them. According to the report, the father handled the firearm to see if it was loaded.

The SPD officer confirmed the firearm was loaded. It was rusted and the hammer was broken, the officer reported, which prevented them from being able to clear the firearm.

Records show the gun was a Smith and Wesson pistol that had not been reported stolen, the police report stated. A serial number for the firearm could help police find the owner.

No injuries were reported in the discovery of the firearm.