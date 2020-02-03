Live Now
UPDATE: 1-year-old abducted in Port Wentworth found safe, CEMA says

Crime & Safety

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: An abducted 1-year-old in Port Wentworth has been found.

CEMA tweeted just before noon on Monday that the child was found safe.

________________________

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) issued a Child Abduction Alert Monday morning.

CEMA says Xavier Everett, a 1-year-old black male, has been abducted in Port Wentworth. Officials are looking for a 2013 black Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate number RSH5615.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Xavier is asked to call 911 right away.

