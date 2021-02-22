Chief: SPD officer saved cutting victim’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s police chief says an officer’s quick action saved a victim’s life early Saturday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the officer was responding to a separate call in the 100 block of Congress Street around 2 a.m. when “he heard a commotion” outside a nearby bar.

The officer saw a man on top of another man “in the act of cutting him with a knife.” SPD says the officer quickly disarmed the suspect and placed him under arrest.

The victim, a 41-year-old Statesboro man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

“The officer’s actions were brave and heroic,” Chief Roy Minter said. “The officer jumped into action and arrested the subject, but he also ultimately saved the victim’s life.”

The suspect has been identified as Jacques Didlaire, 40, of Opa Locka, Florida. He was booked at the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and use of a knife during the commission of a crime.

He was also charged with terroristic threats for threats of violence against police officers.

SPD has determined the incident between the two men started inside a business on Congress Street and continued outside, resulting in the assault.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.