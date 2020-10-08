Chief: Man’s Isle of Hope crime spree a reminder to lock car doors

ISLE OF HOPE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested, accused of entering 10 unlocked vehicles back in August at homes along LaRoche Avenue.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Gordon Schumann, 45, reportedly stole cash, coins, jewelry, sunglasses and miscellaneous items during his one-night crime spree Aug. 17 on Isle of Hope.

He faces felony entering auto charges.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley reminds the public that entering auto crimes such as these are easily preventable.

“We know criminals don’t want to break a window and create a disturbance,” Hadley stated. “They will walk through a neighborhood or apartment complex and try car door handles. When one is unlocked, they quickly rummage through the vehicle, take what they want, and move on to the next driveway or parking space.”

CCPD says in 2019, more than 95 percent of entering auto cases they investigated involved unlocked vehicles.

“The easiest way to keep this from happening to you is to lock your car doors, take valuables – especially firearms – inside, and encourage your neighbors to do the same,” added Hadley.