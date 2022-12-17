RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — A fire at a chemical plant in Rincon could produce an unpleasant rotten egg smell this afternoon.

According to officials, the Rincon Fire Department (RFD) and Effingham County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) responded to the incident at DRT America on the morning of December 17. When crews arrived, they were met with a large amount of fire billowing from the ruptured fuel/oxidizer tank.

Although the smell may be unpleasant, officials say that residents are not in danger. ECFR Chief Clint Hodges said that the air quality will be monitored and water runoff disposed of by a private contractor.