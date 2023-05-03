SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a check forgery case.

CCPD said back on Jan. 19, officers received a report of a stolen check that was fraudulently deposited into a person’s account.

Detectives determined that the check had been deposited at an ATM in Atlanta nine days prior.

Person of interest in check forgery case (CCPD)

CCPD obtained surveillance footage from the bank, though they say the person of interest — pictured in photos released by the department — is not the holder of the account the check was deposited into.

Detectives are now trying to identify the person pictured in order to learn more about the case.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call detectives at 912-651-4717 or submit a tip through CCPD’s app or online tip form.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.