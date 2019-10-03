Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrest two alleged meth dealers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) announcing two unrelated crystal methamphetamine arrests.

Wednesday evening CNT arrested Victoria Ramey, 26, at a hotel on Gateway Boulevard.

Victoria Ramey, 26

CNT says Ramey was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances. CNT says agents made several purchases from Ramey at various hotels throughout an ongoing investigation.

Ramey faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine). Additional charges are expected.

In an unrelated investigation, CNT arrested Dodge Roberson, 33, Wednesday evening with the assistance of the Pooler Police Department. A search of Roberson and his vehicle resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, prescription medication and items consistent with the distribution of controlled substances. Roberson’s vehicle and more than $1,400 was also seized.

Dodge Roberson, 33

Roberson also faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute. Additional charges are expected.

Both Ramey and Roberson are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

