Chatham County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam from ‘lieutenant’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s sheriff is urging citizens to be aware of a phone scam.

According to Sheriff John Wilcher, the scam involves a caller claiming they are “Lt. John Landrum from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.”

Wilcher flagged two different phone numbers being used: 912-302-8487 for the sheriff’s office scam and 912-660-7816 for a social security scam.

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office does not collect payment over the phone,” Wilcher stated. “Legal matters are only communicated in person.”

Anyone who receives a call they’re uncertain about is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 912-652-7634.