SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are trying to locate a missing teen last seen on May 10 in Savannah.

Chatham County police say Justice Simmons, 16, was last seen at around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue. Simmons is approximately 5’5″ and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and multi-colored orange, gold and red hair.

The clothing she was wearing is unknown but she may be wearing fatigue-patterned Crocs and carrying a pink book bag. Authorities say she is known to frequent the Westlake and Carver Village areas.

Contact the Chatham County Police Department if you have any information regarding Simmons’ whereabouts.