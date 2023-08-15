SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A theft-by-taking suspect is being sought by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD said the suspect was captured on surveillance video on Sunday, Aug. 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Rug Shop located at 1690 E. President Street.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the police.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the CCPD app or the department’s online tip form found here.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.