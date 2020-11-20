Chatham County Police warns community to lock vehicles ahead of holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As we head into the holiday season, the Chatham County Police Department has a warning for the community: lock your vehicle.

The department reported a significant spike in entering autos last year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The 89 incidents during that five-week period accounted for 19% of all entering autos for 2019.

While it is not unusual for these crimes to increase during the holidays, CCPD said there are still ways to prevent entering autos.

“This is one holiday tradition we want to end,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “Well over 90 percent of our entering autos occur when a vehicle is left unlocked. This is a crime that you can prevent simply by locking your car door. Nothing could be easier.”

The chief urges the community to remind any guests to lock their cars, regardless of the location or time of day.

Another easy step to take, make sure all valuables are locked out of sight in your trunk or are brought into your home.

Lastly, CCPD says to never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.

“Last year on Thanksgiving Day, our officers responded to six vehicles that were entered and had valuables stolen before 6 p.m.,” Hadley recalled. “This year when we see a citizen on Thanksgiving, we want our conversation to be about how their holiday is going – not about what items were stolen from their car.”