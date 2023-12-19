SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) wants you to be aware of a phone scam circulating.

It’s not the first time this one has surfaced.

According to CCPD, scammers are calling people in the area posing as officers, some going as far as using the name and rank of actual officers to make it seem realistic.

But they say it’s easy to tell the difference between a scam and a real call from an officer.

“We will never, ever, under any circumstance ask you for money, gift cards, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, or any other personal financial information over the phone,” CCPD posted online. “We won’t ask you to pay court costs or traffic fines over the phone. We won’t ask you for a donation of any kind (especially money) over the phone.”

If you do receive one of these calls, police encourage you to hang up immediately.