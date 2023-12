SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you have a Kia, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is encouraging you to upgrade your vehicle’s anti-theft system.

CCPD said that on Wednesday, officers responded to nine incidents where a Kia was damaged in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the vehicle.

In one of the nine instances, a vehicle was stolen.

CCPD shared this link for Kia owners to visit for information and instructions on upgrading anti-theft software.