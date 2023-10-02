SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a shoplifting suspect.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) believes the individual shoplifted from the Kroger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Sept. 22.

CCPD released two images of the suspect captured from surveillance videos.

provided by the Chatham County Police Department

provided by the Chatham County Police Department

The suspect apparently left the store in a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police. Information can also be submitted anonymously through CCPD’s app, their online tip form or via CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.