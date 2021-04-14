Chatham County Police seeking to ID suspected burglar

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police seek help identifying a suspect wanted on felony burglary charges.
The suspect jumped a fence behind an Ace Hardware and loaded chain saws, equipment batteries, air filters and blades into the back of U-haul, according to police. The incident occurred April 8 around 5 a.m.
The suspect, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black pants, then hopped into the U-Haul and drove off allegedly.
The U-Haul has a purple and blue graphic that depicts a Loch Ness monster-like creature, on its side that reads, “Venture Across America”, “Vermont”, and “Champ – Lake Champlain’s Mystery,” according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.
Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward, police said.