Chatham County Police seeking to ID suspected burglar

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police seek help identifying a suspect wanted on felony burglary charges.

The suspect jumped a fence behind an Ace Hardware and loaded chain saws, equipment batteries, air filters and blades into the back of U-haul, according to police. The incident occurred April 8 around 5 a.m.

The suspect, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black pants, then hopped into the U-Haul and drove off allegedly.

The U-Haul has a purple and blue graphic that depicts a Loch Ness monster-like creature, on its side that reads, “Venture Across America”, “Vermont”, and “Champ – Lake Champlain’s Mystery,” according to police.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward, police said.