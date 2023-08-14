SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two shoplifting suspects are being sought by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD said the suspects were captured on surveillance video on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Walmart located at 6000 Ogeechee Road.

The department did not provide details on the items allegedly stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the CCPD app, or the department’s online tip form found here.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.