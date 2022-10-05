CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy.

Police say Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing hours later at 9 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Police are currently on the ground near Buckhalter Road and Garrard Avenue searching for the child, according to Chatham County police. Bloodhounds have also been called in from Liberty County to the scene to help look for the toddler.

Police say if you see him, to call 911 with information.