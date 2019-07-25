Chatham County Police seek to identify three women involved in theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is looking to identify three women involved in theft.

On July 14, Chatham County Police officers were notified of an incident in which a woman’s wallet was stolen in the Publix at 4717 East Highway 80. The cards in her wallet were then used to make several purchases of electronics and gift cards from Best Buy and Target.

via Chatham County Police Department

Police are looking for the three women above. Officials believe they may be getting around in a white sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.