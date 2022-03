SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Ace Hardware on Ogeechee Road.

The suspect was driving an older white sedan. The vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.