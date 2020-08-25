Chatham County Police seek suspect in Sandfly armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a person accused of robbing a Sandfly business at gunpoint on Sunday, Aug. 16.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the suspect entered the BP Gas Station, located at 7362 Skidaway Rd., just after 9:30 p.m. and held employees at gunpoint while demanding money from the register.

The department released a surveillance photo hoping someone who knows the suspect will recognize the person’s clothing and will contact the police.

CCPD detectives can be reached at 912-651-4723.

Information can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.