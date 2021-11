SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen Friday morning.

Larry Young Jr. was seen most recently in the 7300 block of Grant Street, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

The 15-year-old is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 127 pounds. He has black hair styled in twisties and brown eyes.

Larry was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants and black slide shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.