Chatham County police seek public’s help locating missing teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police are trying to find 18-year-old William Gage Lewis. He was last seen on Monday, and his family has reason to be concerned about his well-being.

Lewis currently has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Lewis was last seen wearing gray pants, a white sweatshirt and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920.