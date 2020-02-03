Chatham County police seek public’s help identifying man in connection to job site theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man in connection to a theft case.

Police are trying to identify a man seen in surveillance footage, seen above. The incident happened on Dec. 22 at a job site at Highway 80 and McQueen’s trail. The victim reported that someone broke into a utility trailer and stole a large number of tools and equipment.

Surveillance cameras also captured the pick-up truck pictured above that may be involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.