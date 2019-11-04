Chatham County Police seek missing man with medical condition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a Chatham County man who has been missing since Thursday night.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, James Sloan, 67, has a medical condition and relatives are concerned about him.

Sloan was last seen by friends and family wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and flip flops.

He lives in the Juanita Street area and might be in a black 2003 Toyota Tundra with the license plate ACP 7196.

Anyone with information on Sloan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The 67-year-old was also reported missing over the summer in June. He was located in just a few days.