SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Norman Way Jr. was last seen on Chapel Lake North near Berwick Boulevard around 9 a.m.

Way Jr. is described as a black male, 6’3” tall and about 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray and black sweatpants and a gray shirt.

Police say he may be traveling towards Jesup. If seen, call 911.