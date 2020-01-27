Live Now
Chatham County police seek help identifying criminal trespass suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a criminal trespassing suspect.

On Jan. 5, a resident in the 7200 block of Garfield Street called police after noticing an open door at a nearby home.

Police are now trying to identify the person in the photo above as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this case, or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Chatham County police at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

