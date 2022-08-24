CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects.

The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who can help identify the suspects, is asked to call Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.