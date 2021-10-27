Chatham County police seek child, suspects in custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a child custody case.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 4-year-old Rayden Bradley Baillie has been missing since Sunday. He’s not believed to be in immediate danger.

Police suspect Rayden is with Michelle and Anthony “Tony” Weber, Wilmington Island residents sought for interference with child custody.

Rayden is about 3 feet tall and 45 pounds, with very light blond hair and blue eyes.

CCPD says the Webers could be driving several vehicles:

2017 silver Nissan Murano with “4 Ocean” sticker on back windshield and Tinker Bell sticker on right rear passenger window

2019 white Dodge Ram with “AT&T” in blue writing on the side

1998 Ford with an “Alabama Roll Tide” front license plate

Anyone with information on Rayden or the Webers is asked to call the police immediately.