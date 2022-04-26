CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes.

Larry Anaico Johnson, 45, is wanted in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact the department’s online tip form found here.