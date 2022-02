CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a missing runaway teenager.

Related Content Savannah Police: Teen returns home after months missing

Stephanie Garcia, 13, was last seen in the Green Oak Drive area around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Garcia is 5’6 and weighs 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie and khaki pants, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.