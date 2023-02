CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are attempting to locate a missing teenager.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 17-year-old Naheim Williams was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest Drive.

Police believe Williams is a runaway.

Williams is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair styled in twists, with an unknown clothing description.

If you know anything about Williams’ whereabouts you are asked to contact police.