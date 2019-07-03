UPDATE: Missing Chatham County man located and safe

UPDATE: Sloan has been located and is safe, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on Monday, July 1.

Police are searching for 66-year-old James Ervin Sloan. According to officials, Sloan has medical issues, and police are concerned for his well-being.

Sloan was supposed to meet his brother at 4 p.m. on Monday, but never showed up. He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday and lives on the 1000 block of Juanita Street in Savannah.

Officials said that Sloan currently has a beard. He drives a black Toyota Tundra SR5 with the tag number ACP7196.

Anyone with information on Sloan’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 right away.

