SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an entering auto suspect.

The incident occurred on Jan. 26 around 3:00 p.m. at the Savannah Country Club. The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras and appeared to be driving a white Tacoma truck at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.