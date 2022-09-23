CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road.

The woman told detectives that the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door, and immediately began to attack her. She says the man fled when another person who lives with her entered the room.

Police say he is a black male with short hair, a beard, and a scar under his left eye. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a red Nike shirt, khaki cargo pants, and grey slides.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who can help identify the suspect, is asked to call Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form.