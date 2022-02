SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An inmate who escaped police custody at a Savannah hospital has been located, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Jacob Ehret, 31, a domestic violence suspect, was reportedly receiving treatment at Memorial Health Monday afternoon when he got away from officers.

CCPD announced Tuesday night that Ehret had been taken back into custody.

Further details on the nature of his escape have not been released.