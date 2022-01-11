Chatham County police search for armed robbery suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police are asking the community for information to help to find an armed robbery suspect.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the man robbed Beall’s Outlet while employees were closing the store Saturday. CCPD says the man asked for money from the register. No one was injured and the suspect left the scene on foot.

CCPD says it does not have a complete description of the suspect but urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.