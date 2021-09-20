Chatham County Police: Runaway teen may be traveling to Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Julius Jai’veon Jones was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in a 2010 red Kia Soul, with the Georgia tag RAA 9573.

He may be traveling to the Atlanta area.

Julius is described as 6-foot-1 and 147 pounds, with his hair styled in long twisties. He may be wearing a gray hoodie with “Alabama” on it, black shorts with a white logo and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call CCPD at 912-652-6500 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.