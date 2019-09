CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced Friday an arrest in an armed robbery and shooting at Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Raife on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

One man was wounded during the incident on March 24th. Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money. During the robbery, the victim was shot.

Police continue to investigate this case.