SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is trying to identify a package theft suspect after allegedly swiping a package from a home last weekend.

The porch pirate was caught on camera taking a package from in front of a home on Shipwatch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Police say the man is now facing the possibility of theft by taking charges.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video above is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, the Department’s online tip form found here or by calling Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

The Chatham County Police Department reminds everyone to protect themselves from porch pirates by bringing in packages as soon as they’re delivered. The department says if you’re not going to be home, to arrange to have them delivered to your office or to a trusted friend or neighbor who is likely to be home at the time of delivery.