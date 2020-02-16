Chatham County police investigating shots fired incident on Chief of Love road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Saturday evening on Chief of Love Road.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived to investigate the report of shots fired, they found one car that had been involved in an accident. Two people were inside and were injured, but officers confirmed neither of them had been shot.

Both passengers were taken to the hospital. The seriousness of their injuries is unknown at this time.

CCPD says officers did find shell casings in the area. Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to shots being fired, and the car accident.