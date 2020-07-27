Chatham County police investigating shooting incident in Hampton Place subdivision

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday afternoon.

CCPD says officers were called to Aquinnah Drive in the Hampton Place subdivision for a report of shots fired. A victim was taken by private vehicle to Memorial Health with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary findings of the investigation show that this was not a random crime and that the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CCPD at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.